Myles Garrett Dominated the NFL Combine, But Remember, He Only Had 12 Sacks in 3 Years vs SEC Teams

Myles Garrett, the hulking defensive end from Texas A&M, absolutely dominated the NFL Combine over the weekend. He ran a faster 40 than Jarvis Landry, the wide receiver! He had a higher vertical leap than Odell Beckham, who is also a wide receiver! He had a better broad jump than Antonio Brown who is, you guessed it, a receiver!

The internet went wild! It’s safe, at this point, to pencil in Myles Garrett to the Browns with the #1 pick, and we can put San Francisco on the clock.

Also, let’s tell the full story: In three years playing college football, Myles Garrett had 32.5 sacks. Nice number. But only 12 of those came against SEC teams.

2016:

2 sacks vs Auburn

1 sack vs Tennessee

2015:

2 sacks vs South Carolina

1 sack vs Arkansas, Mississippi St, Alabama, LSU

2014:

1 sack vs South Carolina, Mississippi St, Ole Miss

Obviously Garrett was the focus of everyone’s game plan. Take him out of the game, and the Aggies defense didn’t have much else (though Daeshon Hall, another defensive end, was a very good player).

[Aside: Yes, we’re aware Jadeveon Clowney had three sacks in his junior year, and Joey Bosa had five. Both were consistently facing double and triple teams. Clowney, like Garrett, dogged it a bit in his final year, ostensibly to prevent injury.]

This is not a knock on Garrett. Just a reminder. Clowney is having a successful career so far in Houston; Bosa was utterly dominant as a rookie in San Diego. Surely Garrett will be successful in Cleveland.

But when you’re talking about the draft with friends, and they say they don’t recall any highlight-reel moments for Garrett in college, or even dominant performances, you can say, “well, he had 4.5 against UTSA, and 3.5 vs Nevada and Louisiana-Monroe. But it’s scary to point this out on social media, because the masses get very angry and defensive when facts don’t always line up with their opinions.”