PGA Tour Pros Mess With Justin Thomas on Twitter Over Club Toss

Justin Thomas entered the final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship with a one-stroke lead. Thomas’s fourth round started off with a birdie, but then he made a few mistakes and over the next seven holes made three bogeys and a double bogey. During that stretch of bad holes the 23-year-old lost his cool several times.

On the par-5 11th hole, Thomas let go of the club and it not only sailed towards the spectators behind him, but lined up perfectly with the Protracer line.

This caught the attention of his fellow pros who took to Twitter to mess with him.

Yes I'm an emotional player. It's in my character and always has been, I'll always have fire in me. Sorry to those offended by my actions — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) March 5, 2017

.@JustinThomas34 it was so on plane though… should be proud of that! pic.twitter.com/CwKoIEpIXF — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) March 5, 2017

It didn’t stop there.

@JustinThomas34 @McIlroyRory so on plane, face is a touch open tho 😂 — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) March 6, 2017

Here are a couple of other times JT lost his cool on Sunday.