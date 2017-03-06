VIDEO: Andrew Bogut Broke His Tibia After Playing One Minute for the Cavaliers

One minute into his Cleveland Cavaliers’ tenure, Andrew Bogut collided with Miami’s Okaro White. He was helped to the locker room but couldn’t put any weight on his leg. The Cavs’ worst fears soon became a reality.

Bogut broke his left tibia. His season is done. This is a cruel, cruel development. The center joined Cleveland after several teams showed interest in his services.

His interaction with his former team was a fascinating potential subplot for the much-anticipated Cavs-Warriors III grudge match in June.

Not anymore.