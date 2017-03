By: The Big Lead Staff | 55 minutes ago

Dustin Johnson is having a pretty good 2017.

He won the Genesis Open and became the number one ranked player in the world, found out he was going to have another son, and won the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s fiancΓ©e Paulina Gretzky has been working on her golf swing at Top Golf because, “When your man is #1 in the 🌎…πŸ”πŸŒπŸΌβ€β™€οΈ.”

When your man is #1 in the 🌎…πŸ”πŸŒπŸΌβ€β™€οΈ A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Mar 5, 2017 at 6:08am PST