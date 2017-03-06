VIDEO: Russell Westbrook Got His Revenge on a Former Warrior

Russell Westbrook, channeling every overly aggressive pickup basketball player to ever step on a court, ran through a Harrison Barnes screen on Sunday night to earn a flagrant foul.

It was indicative of the Thunder guard’s frustrating trip to the Lone Star state — one that included Mavericks owner Mark Cuban doubling down on his belief that Westbrook is overrated and doesn’t deserve MVP consideration.

“If I changed my mind, it would ruin all the fun,” Cuban said before the game. “You got to win 50 games and a playoff series. It’s impressive, don’t get me wrong. It’s incredible. He’s unstoppable in his own way. But the criteria (are) the criteria. There’s lots of rewards for individual accomplishments. But it’s a team game. That’s not to take anything away from Russ. It would be no fun if I changed my mind.”

For reference, Westbrook is averaging a triple-double this season — a feat no NBA player has been able to accomplish since 1961-62. He is a superstar even by the most strict definition of the term.

One could see how a combination of that disrespect, Seth Curry’s handsy offense and the mere presence of former Warrior Barnes made Westbrook snap. A man can only take so much before reaching his breaking point.