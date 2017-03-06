Watch: Jimmy Butler Offered a High-Five to Detroit's Marcus Morris After a Missed Free-Throw

The great Rick Telander once correctly pointed to rise of teammates sharing high-fives between missed free-throws as a possible sign of the Apocalypse. And that is why I’m genuinely concerned how he’ll react to what the Bulls’ Jimmy Butler did tonight in Detroit.

The All-Star guard had the audacity to go in for a high-five from the Pistons’ Marcus Morris after a bricked attempt for the charity stripe. His advances were not accepted.

The End Times draw ever near. Dire consequences for a mildly funny joke.