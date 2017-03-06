World Baseball Classic Competitor Executes World-Class Bat Flip on Called Strike

Everyone’s favorite baseballing event, the World Baseball Classic, kicked off today with a tilt between Israel and Korea. During the 7th, career minor leaguer Blake Gailen thought he had worked a bases loaded walk in a tie game. Gailen’s intense bat flip did not convince the umpire that this was true and called the pitch a strike. Gailen then lined out to end the inning. What a way to start the 2017 World Baseball Classic!
