Brent Musburger To Provide 'Betting Insight' For ESPN From Las Vegas Next Week

Brent Musburger retired from broadcasting a few weeks ago, but the 77-year-old won’t be out of the game for long. On Monday ESPN will be airing it’s “Tournament Challenge Marathon” that will be on the air for 24 hours straight, and the venerable broadcaster will be a part of the coverage in the most predictable way possible.

This nugget was buried in ESPN’s press release about the event:

“Appearances by Musburger, who will offer his Vegas betting insight.”

Of course. Musburger’s fondness for referencing gambling during sports broadcasts is legendary, so obviously ESPN will have him on doing betting analysis.

Welcome back Brent, it’s like you never left. Because…well, you didn’t.