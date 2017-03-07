Charles Barkley Calls Out Lavar Ball For "Stupidity"

Lonzo Ball's father is costing him a chance at the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. via @jasonrmcintyre pic.twitter.com/MgvvzN68pt — FS1 (@FS1) March 1, 2017

Hey, Charles Barkley agrees with me! Last week I told Lonzo Ball to politely tell his dad to shut the hell up. Today, the Sporting News caught up with Charles Barkley and asked him for his thoughts on the mouthy father of the best player in the Pac-12*:

“Just because you say some s—, doesn’t make it right,” Barkley said. “He’s gonna be better than Steph Curry? That’s what he said. Steph Curry has won a couple MVPs, he’s pretty good. Man, let me tell you something. That’s that AAU s—. You can’t say a guy is going to be better than Steph Curry, a guy who has played 30 college games. I know you can be proud of your son, but at some point, it becomes stupidity.”

Barkley’s not wrong. Lavar Ball is headed down a sketchy path, given that the media knows he’ll pop off if they put a microphone in front of him. Ball’s got two younger sons still in high school! Is going to ruin things for them? In a way I feel sorry for Lonzo, who is the trial balloon in the family.

Here’s to a dad zipping it, and UCLA making a run to the Final 4!

* No disrespect to Lauri Markkanen, I still believe he could go 1st in the June NBA draft if the Celtics make a run to the ECF and get the 1st pick.