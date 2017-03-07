Dirk Nowitzki Drops 30,000

As of Tuesday night, Dirk Nowitzki has dropped 30,000 points on the NBA, becoming just the sixth player in NBA history to do so.

THE SHOT HEARD AROUND THE AAC! CONGRATS ON 30K DIRK!! 🔥🐐 pic.twitter.com/r8QoozVmxZ — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 8, 2017

The other five guys in the 30,000-point club are:

Kareem Abdul Jabbar (38,387)

Karl Malone (36.928)

Kobe Bryant (33,643)

Michael Jordan (32,292)

Wilt Chamberlain (31,419)

Nowitzki is on pace to finish this season with 30,340 points, putting him within range of Chamberlain if he plays next season, which would be his 20th.

Lebron James is the only active threat to Nowitzki’s spot at No. 6. James, 32, is eighth on the all-time scoring list with 28,286 points.

So this was a big night for Dirk. For the rest of us, though, the best part was getting to remember one of the all-time great 90s butt cuts.