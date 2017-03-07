NCAAB USA Today Sports

Fran Fraschilla Recycles Flavor Flav as Northern Kentucky Makes NCAA Tournament in First Year of Eligibility

Fran Fraschilla Recycles Flavor Flav as Northern Kentucky Makes NCAA Tournament in First Year of Eligibility

NCAAB

Fran Fraschilla Recycles Flavor Flav as Northern Kentucky Makes NCAA Tournament in First Year of Eligibility

The “Northern Kentucky Norse” are, as it turns out, a real college basketball team that, even better, won the Horizon League championship on Tuesday night.

ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla was doing the game, and got so delighted at one point that he recycled Famous 20th Century Hype Man Flavor Flav’s signature line.

Fran, if you’re reading, please continue to do this.

The reason you haven’t heard of Northern Kentucky, by the way, is that this is the school’s first year as a Division I program, and it made the dadgum NCAA Tournament.

An early contender for America’s Underdog, 2017.

, , NCAAB

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NCAAB
Home