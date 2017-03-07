Fran Fraschilla Recycles Flavor Flav as Northern Kentucky Makes NCAA Tournament in First Year of Eligibility

The “Northern Kentucky Norse” are, as it turns out, a real college basketball team that, even better, won the Horizon League championship on Tuesday night.

ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla was doing the game, and got so delighted at one point that he recycled Famous 20th Century Hype Man Flavor Flav’s signature line.

Who's calling this Horizon League title game, Fran Fraschilla or Flava Flav??? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/xCvKDcoI7S — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) March 8, 2017

Fran, if you’re reading, please continue to do this.

The reason you haven’t heard of Northern Kentucky, by the way, is that this is the school’s first year as a Division I program, and it made the dadgum NCAA Tournament.

Tournament MVP Lavone Holland in tears pic.twitter.com/fULlry1b9k — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) March 8, 2017

An early contender for America’s Underdog, 2017.