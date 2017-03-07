Roundup: Junk Food - Food Stamps Debate; Shark Eats Dog in Australia & Kawhi Leonard Enters MVP Discussion

Bo Krsmanovic, an SI Swimsuit model … the most fascinating media story you’ll read today: “Breitbart-led right-wing media ecosystem altered broader media agenda” … we’re your #1 sports website for shark information yet we missed a bull shark eating a dog last week in Australia … so people can play video games while watching TV at the same time? … “Deportation of grandmother leaves a San Diego military family reeling” … should I be embarrassed that I’ve barely been to any of these “bucket list” destinations? … dying woman writes a column trying to set her husband up with someone else … obviously, yes: “Should People Be Barred From Buying Junk Food With Food Stamps?” … the search continues for missing Duquesne college student Dakota James, who was last seen in January … RIP Robert Osborne of TCM … the Marine Corps nude photo scandal is a pretty big deal …

Wrote this in January: The Cowboys must unload Tony Romo and improve the defense because they’ve got some free agent holes to fill. [Star Telegram]

One of Gordon Hayward’s college teammates is coaching the Nets D-League team. [NYDN]

Jerry Jones is trying to take advantage of a wounded Redskins front office. The Warriors are going to be fine without Kevin Durant. And Colin Kaepernick … phony? [Fox Sports Radio Podcast; Full 3-Hour Radio Show]

Atlanta United made its MLS debut over the weekend, and the stadium was poppin’. [AJC]

As TV ratings continue to go down everywhere, the next domino to fall would be advertising money, because: “Among the most disturbing trends, media experts say, is viewers’ increasing willingness to catch clips of live events after they’ve ended.” [NY Post]

You know who hasn’t been very good in crunch time this season? The Warriors. [Mercury News]

A man working on his car in his driveway is approached by a white man. An argument happens. The white man allegedly says, “go back to your own country” and shoots the man. [Seattle Times]

Tim Tebow will make his Grapefruit league debut Wednesday as a DH against Rick Porcello. [USA Today Sports]

Kawhi Leonard pushed himself into the Top 3 in the MVP race with an incredible game Monday night (39 points, six rebounds, five assists).

http://www.ajc.com/sports/atlanta-united-has-fourth-largest-soccer-crowd-world/kVngqYQWJJPc4g7L0vtkQJ/

My current favorite song of 2017 now has 499 million views on You Tube.