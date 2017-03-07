Orlando City SC Fans Really Embody the Idea of Soccer Fans Crossed With Florida

Orlando City SC beat NYC FC, 1-0, on Sunday in early-season MLS action. Orlando City has only been a team since 2013, but they already have a delightful little fan base that does things like chant, “move bitch, get off the pitch” when an opposing player doesn’t exit the field in a timely manner.

There’s also this video of one of the fans trying to scale a fence and falling flat on his ass.

And here are some Orlando City SC fans fighting with cops and each other after the game. The people of Florida are quite obviously the the American embodiment of what you think of international soccer fans.