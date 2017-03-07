Phil Mickelson Told a Funny Story About Matt Kuchar and Green Gator Skin Shoes on Feherty

Phil Mickelson was on David Feherty’s show on Golf Channel on Monday night as part of a two episode special. Mickelson covers the recent U.S. Ryder Cup win, past Ryder Cup appearances, his first major, his relationship with Tiger Woods, why he decided to finish his college career at Arizona State, and his wife Amy’s bout with cancer.

Lefty told some funny stories, including one where he was wearing Masters’ gator skin shoes and a green belt and was approached by Matt Kuchar.

One of my favorite moments from the show was Phil discussing his impressive shot on the par-5 13th hole at Augusta during the 2010 Masters.

I also enjoyed Phil talking about accidentally hitting fans with errant drives.

Phil with driver, move all the spectators into the fairway — Michael Shamburger (@mshamburger1) March 5, 2017

If you love listening to Phil talk and explain things in an analytical way you really should give the show a watch because it is definitely entertaining.