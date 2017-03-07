So, This Ciara-Russell Wilson Photo Happened...

Russell Wilson and Ciara did a photoshoot for Harpers Bazaar. It’s sort of like your typical family photo shoot. Except everyone is naked, including the four-year-old resting on the baby bump. Not sure if there is a relationship “Tyson Zone” but these two may be approaching it.
Latest Leads
33m
Brent Musburger To Provide 'Betting Insight' For ESPN From Las Vegas Next Week
Brent Musburger is returning to ESPN in the most obvious capacity.
1hr
Detroit Lions Reporter Who Ran Impressive 40 Didn't Wear Adidas Shoes Either
Just exploding out of the gates.
2hr
LaVar Ball Claps Back at Barkley
Not backing down.
3hr
Stephanie McMahon Endured and Defeated Deafening CM Punk Chants in Chicago
Remarkable performance artistry.
3hr
4hr
Western Kentucky Football Players Questioned Following Assault Outside Fraternity
Pi Kappa Alpha versus the football team.
4hr
There Were Two Very Bad Gambling Beats in College Hoops Last Night
It’s beginning to feel a lot like March as smaller conference teams snatch up automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament. A strong (…)
5hr
The Patriots Are Going To Get Adrian Peterson, Aren't They?
Adrian Peterson to the Patriots? It’s not as crazy as you might think.
Comments