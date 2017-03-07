NFL USA Today Sports

So, This Ciara-Russell Wilson Photo Happened...

So, This Ciara-Russell Wilson Photo Happened...

NFL

So, This Ciara-Russell Wilson Photo Happened...

Russell Wilson and Ciara did a photoshoot for Harpers Bazaar. It’s sort of like your typical family photo shoot. Except everyone is naked, including the four-year-old resting on the baby bump. Not sure if there is a relationship “Tyson Zone” but these two may be approaching it.

, , , NFL

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home