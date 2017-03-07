Stephanie McMahon Endured and Defeated Deafening CM Punk Chants in Chicago

I was in attendance at WWE Raw outside Chicago last night, and from wire to wire it was a profoundly enjoyable spectator experience. When they write a show like that where just about everything is both logical and entertaining, it makes you wonder why they don’t do that all the time. And as the big moments went, Brock Lesnar F5ing Goldberg, Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho getting physical, and The Undertaker chokeslamming Roman Reigns were a lot of fun. But I digress.

As is always the case at the Allstate Arena, CM Punk chants erupted when Stephanie McMahon came out. In the video above, she did what she normally does — call the crowd losers. Unsurprisingly, this did not stem the tide. But, damn if she didn’t make them go away!

In the video below, at the 2:50-mark — WWE cut out her initial insults from their highlight package — the chants were absolutely deafening. In the arena, you could not hear a single word Steph was saying. But, she literally just kept talking. The crowd ran out of breath before she did. It was masterful performance artistry.

Later in the show, her husband Triple H did a segment with Seth Rollins in which he touted WWE’s medical care as the best in the world that essentially mounted to a long subtweet of CM Punk, who infamously blasted them several years ago: