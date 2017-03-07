Thad Matta: Opposing Coach Told Recruit I Was Dying

Thad Matta looks like he’ll be returning to Ohio State for the 2017-18 season despite a rough last two campaigns. The 49-year-old has been dealing with back issues for years, but he says health has no bearing on his future with the Buckeyes. Then Matta told a ridiculous story that I wish I didn’t believe actually happened.

If you aren’t aware how dirty college recruiting gets, you should watch the following video:

Matta said his “health issues” have been used by opposing coaches for “the past eight years” to recruit against him, then let loose with this story:

“Somebody told a recruit I was dying. Swear to God…that I was going to die. It’s a tough business I’m in here. “It was funny because the kid was gonna have a press conference, and the father called and said ‘we’re going to delay it.’ I said ‘I understand. Why?’ He said ‘health issues.’ I said, ‘what’s going on?’ He said ‘well it’s your health…he told us that you’re going to die.’ “I said ‘I’ve never missed a day of work. I’ve never missed a day of recruiting. I’ve never missed a game. I hope it doesn’t happen.’”

Wow. Now that is some next-level dirty recruiting. I’m almost not even mad about it, heck I’m impressed. That’s a bold strategy, Cotton.

I have no idea which coach that was, I truly don’t. What? No, I’m not looking towards Lexington, why would I do that? No, seriously, why would I, what’s in Lexington? I’m just…OK, I can say with 100 percent honesty tell you I’m definitely not not looking that way.*

*Dear Kentucky fans, hi, how are you? Nice of you to visit the site. The above paragraph was a joke, take it that way. I am not accusing your head coach of being dirty. No, I’ll let his past actions do that for him.