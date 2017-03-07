The Patriots Are Going To Get Adrian Peterson, Aren't They?

Oh God, no. No, it can’t actually be about to happen. There’s no way, right? The New England Patriots can’t wind up with Adrian Peterson, can they? Well, according to the Boston Herald, “All Day” is willing to give the Super Bowl champs a discount if they want to add him.

Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount is headed for free agency and so they need some depth at the position. Peterson is 31, in the twilight of his career and it’s clear he’s looking for a ring. What better place to go get it than New England? With the Patriots he’d just need to be a piece, not the focal point and that might appeal to him after a few injury-riddled seasons.

Peterson has played in just 20 games over the last three seasons. Injuries and a suspension shortened his 2014 and 2016 campaigns, while he rushed for 1,485 yards, 11 touchdowns and 4.5 yards per carry in 2015. When he’s been healthy he’s still able to get things done on the field.

Think it couldn’t work in New England? Look at what Blount did in 2016 and tell me Peterson couldn’t replicate that. Blount rushed for 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, and he is 30 years old and was cut by the Steelers for nothing two years ago. Imagine what Peterson could do in a similar role? I’m getting the shakes just thinking about it.

Will Peterson end up on the Patriots? I don’t know if they’re even interested, but why wouldn’t they be if he’s willing to take a massive pay cut and go ring hunting? He was first-team All-Pro in 2015 and has to have at least one last great season left in him.

So if you’re a fan of a contending team, start praying. Pray to the old gods and the new, heck throw in the Lord of Light, Drowned God and Neil deGrasse Tyson just to be sure. Cover all your bases, because if the Patriots get Peterson it’s going to be a long season.