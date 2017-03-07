Tim Tebow to Make Grapefruit League Debut on MLB Network

Tim Tebow, the New York Mets prize minor leaguer who is in no way being used to sell jerseys at Spring Training, will make his Grapefruit League debut on Wednesday. In another crazy coincidence, Tebow will make his debut in a game televised on MLB Network. It is amazing how these things work out.
