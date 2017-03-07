Golf USA Today Sports

Valspar Championship Odds, Tee Times, TV Schedule: Justin Thomas Highlights a Solid Field this Week

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Valspar Championship gets underway on Thursday at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead course in Palm Harbor, Florida. There is no Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, or Rory McIlroy this week, but Justin Thomas will be looking to right whatever went wrong in his fourth round at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Odds via BookMaker.eu

Justin Thomas +1000 Henrik Stenson +1015
Ryan Moore +2500 Daniel Berger +2500
Gary Woodland +2600 Matt Kuchar +2750
Patrick Reed +2800 Bill Haas +2800
Charl Schwartzel +3625 Charles Howell III +3950
Graham Delaet +4000 Bubba Watson +4000
Russell Knox +4500 Wesley Bryan +4000

TV Schedule

Thursday 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel
Friday 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel
Saturday 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM NBC
Sunday 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM NBC

Notable Tee Times

Time Hole Players
7:01 AM 10 Kyle Stanley Adam Hadwin Derek Fathauer
7:23 AM 1 Peter Malnati Smylie Kaufman Retief Goosen
10 Jim Herman Ben Martin Billy Horschel
7:34 AM 1 Danny Lee David Lingmerth K.J. Choi
10 Hudson Swafford Matt Every Brian Gay
7:45 AM 1 Cody Gribble Troy Merritt Luke Donald
10 Patrick Reed Jim Furyk Ernie Els
7:56 AM 10 Henrik Stenson Charl Schwartzel Bubba Watson
8:07 AM 1 Billy Hurley III Charley Hoffman Tony Finau
10 James Hahn Brian Stuard Keegan Bradley
11:40 AM 1 Brendon Todd Kevin Na Harold Varner III
12:02 PM 1 Bryce Molder Graham DeLaet Andrew Loupe
12:13 PM 1 Aaron Baddeley Nick Taylor Robert Streb
10 Russell Knox Steven Bowditch Nick Watney
12:24 PM 1 Jason Dufner Scott Piercy Charles Howell III
12:35 PM 1 Justin Thomas Daniel Berger Steve Stricker
10 Si Woo Kim Graeme McDowell Hunter Mahan
12:46 PM 1 Bill Haas Matt Kuchar Gary Woodland
10 Ryan Moore Greg Chalmers Alex Cejka
12:57 PM 10 Ian Poulter George McNeill Ollie Schniederjans
1:19 PM 10 Scott Stallings Ricky Barnes Wesley Bryan
1:30 PM 1 Bryson DeChambeau Trey Mullinax Zach Wright

My Pick

Last week was all D.J. and this week seems like the best time to pick another favorite in Justin Thomas, but I think it would be more fun to throw out another name, so I’m going with Ryan Moore. Moore finished third at Copperhead last season and fifth in 2015.

I also like Wesley Bryan a lot. Bryan has finished tied for fourth in his last two tournaments at the Genesis Open and The Honda Classic. It feels like only a matter of time before it all clicks for him and he wins in his rookie season.

