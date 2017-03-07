Valspar Championship Odds, Tee Times, TV Schedule: Justin Thomas Highlights a Solid Field this Week

The Valspar Championship gets underway on Thursday at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead course in Palm Harbor, Florida. There is no Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, or Rory McIlroy this week, but Justin Thomas will be looking to right whatever went wrong in his fourth round at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Odds via BookMaker.eu

Valspar Championship odds via BookMaker.eu Justin Thomas +1000 Henrik Stenson +1015 Ryan Moore +2500 Daniel Berger +2500 Gary Woodland +2600 Matt Kuchar +2750 Patrick Reed +2800 Bill Haas +2800 Charl Schwartzel +3625 Charles Howell III +3950 Graham Delaet +4000 Bubba Watson +4000 Russell Knox +4500 Wesley Bryan +4000

TV Schedule

Thursday 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM NBC Sunday 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM NBC

Notable Tee Times

Time Hole Players 7:01 AM 10 Kyle Stanley Adam Hadwin Derek Fathauer 7:23 AM 1 Peter Malnati Smylie Kaufman Retief Goosen 10 Jim Herman Ben Martin Billy Horschel 7:34 AM 1 Danny Lee David Lingmerth K.J. Choi 10 Hudson Swafford Matt Every Brian Gay 7:45 AM 1 Cody Gribble Troy Merritt Luke Donald 10 Patrick Reed Jim Furyk Ernie Els 7:56 AM 10 Henrik Stenson Charl Schwartzel Bubba Watson 8:07 AM 1 Billy Hurley III Charley Hoffman Tony Finau 10 James Hahn Brian Stuard Keegan Bradley 11:40 AM 1 Brendon Todd Kevin Na Harold Varner III 12:02 PM 1 Bryce Molder Graham DeLaet Andrew Loupe 12:13 PM 1 Aaron Baddeley Nick Taylor Robert Streb 10 Russell Knox Steven Bowditch Nick Watney 12:24 PM 1 Jason Dufner Scott Piercy Charles Howell III 12:35 PM 1 Justin Thomas Daniel Berger Steve Stricker 10 Si Woo Kim Graeme McDowell Hunter Mahan 12:46 PM 1 Bill Haas Matt Kuchar Gary Woodland 10 Ryan Moore Greg Chalmers Alex Cejka 12:57 PM 10 Ian Poulter George McNeill Ollie Schniederjans 1:19 PM 10 Scott Stallings Ricky Barnes Wesley Bryan 1:30 PM 1 Bryson DeChambeau Trey Mullinax Zach Wright

My Pick

Last week was all D.J. and this week seems like the best time to pick another favorite in Justin Thomas, but I think it would be more fun to throw out another name, so I’m going with Ryan Moore. Moore finished third at Copperhead last season and fifth in 2015.

I also like Wesley Bryan a lot. Bryan has finished tied for fourth in his last two tournaments at the Genesis Open and The Honda Classic. It feels like only a matter of time before it all clicks for him and he wins in his rookie season.