Valspar Championship Odds, Tee Times, TV Schedule: Justin Thomas Highlights a Solid Field this Week

The Valspar Championship gets underway on Thursday at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead course in Palm Harbor, Florida. There is no Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, or Rory McIlroy this week, but Justin Thomas will be looking to right whatever went wrong in his fourth round at the WGC-Mexico Championship.
Odds via BookMaker.eu
|Justin Thomas
|+1000
|Henrik Stenson
|+1015
|Ryan Moore
|+2500
|Daniel Berger
|+2500
|Gary Woodland
|+2600
|Matt Kuchar
|+2750
|Patrick Reed
|+2800
|Bill Haas
|+2800
|Charl Schwartzel
|+3625
|Charles Howell III
|+3950
|Graham Delaet
|+4000
|Bubba Watson
|+4000
|Russell Knox
|+4500
|Wesley Bryan
|+4000
TV Schedule
|Thursday
|2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|NBC
|Sunday
|1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|NBC
Notable Tee Times
|Time
|Hole
|Players
|7:01 AM
|10
|Kyle Stanley
|Adam Hadwin
|Derek Fathauer
|7:23 AM
|1
|Peter Malnati
|Smylie Kaufman
|Retief Goosen
|10
|Jim Herman
|Ben Martin
|Billy Horschel
|7:34 AM
|1
|Danny Lee
|David Lingmerth
|K.J. Choi
|10
|Hudson Swafford
|Matt Every
|Brian Gay
|7:45 AM
|1
|Cody Gribble
|Troy Merritt
|Luke Donald
|10
|Patrick Reed
|Jim Furyk
|Ernie Els
|7:56 AM
|10
|Henrik Stenson
|Charl Schwartzel
|Bubba Watson
|8:07 AM
|1
|Billy Hurley III
|Charley Hoffman
|Tony Finau
|10
|James Hahn
|Brian Stuard
|Keegan Bradley
|11:40 AM
|1
|Brendon Todd
|Kevin Na
|Harold Varner III
|12:02 PM
|1
|Bryce Molder
|Graham DeLaet
|Andrew Loupe
|12:13 PM
|1
|Aaron Baddeley
|Nick Taylor
|Robert Streb
|10
|Russell Knox
|Steven Bowditch
|Nick Watney
|12:24 PM
|1
|Jason Dufner
|Scott Piercy
|Charles Howell III
|12:35 PM
|1
|Justin Thomas
|Daniel Berger
|Steve Stricker
|10
|Si Woo Kim
|Graeme McDowell
|Hunter Mahan
|12:46 PM
|1
|Bill Haas
|Matt Kuchar
|Gary Woodland
|10
|Ryan Moore
|Greg Chalmers
|Alex Cejka
|12:57 PM
|10
|Ian Poulter
|George McNeill
|Ollie Schniederjans
|1:19 PM
|10
|Scott Stallings
|Ricky Barnes
|Wesley Bryan
|1:30 PM
|1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Trey Mullinax
|Zach Wright
My Pick
Last week was all D.J. and this week seems like the best time to pick another favorite in Justin Thomas, but I think it would be more fun to throw out another name, so I’m going with Ryan Moore. Moore finished third at Copperhead last season and fifth in 2015.
I also like Wesley Bryan a lot. Bryan has finished tied for fourth in his last two tournaments at the Genesis Open and The Honda Classic. It feels like only a matter of time before it all clicks for him and he wins in his rookie season.
