VIDEO: Soccer Player Scores One-Touch Goal from Kickoff

As impressive as a goal from kickoff is, it’s impossible to ignore that a hapless goaltender is always most responsible for these type of highlights. Catanduvense’s keeper ably played the part of disinterested defender as Comercial’s Mirrai arced an unexpected salvo into the back of the net. The embarrassing tally was part of a 4-1 defeat so one can only imagine the dour mood in the Catanduvense camp after the final whistle.

If I were the coach, I’d put a big Scotch tape X on the goal line for my keeper to stand on during future kickoffs. You know, just to be safe.