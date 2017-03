A high school power lifter from San Antonio has set a new Texas state record by squatting 1,005 pounds, breaking the record of 930 pounds he set last year.

Need I say more ….. #1005 🤘👌💪 A post shared by pena (@_hollapena) on Feb 25, 2017 at 9:36am PST

The wild thing is, the 6-foot-1, 340-pound Joseph Pena has he’s added 200 pounds to his squat max since he broke the junior and sub-junior world record at the 2016 World Powerlifting Championships nine months ago, with a lift of 805.

Massive gainz, bro.