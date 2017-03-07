Western Kentucky Football Players Questioned Following Assault Outside Fraternity

Western Kentucky football players were allegedly involved in an assault outside a fraternity house over the weekend. Police were called to the Pi Kappa Alpha late Sunday night. Officers located a nearby vehicle containing a WKU football player who said there was an assault at the frat house the night before. Via the Bowling Green Daily News:

One witness interviewed by police said he was approached by two people around 6 p.m. Sunday and asked whether he was a Pike, with one of the people telling the witness that he was “coming with his squad, be ready.” The witness also reported seeing a Snapchat photo that had a caption reading “Pikes will see me soon” and receiving a text message from an unknown person that said, “Let Pike know they got something coming,” the report stated.

Witnesses said it looked like some of the people involved had firearms and police located a box cutter. And yes, TMZ has video from the incident which includes a form tackle.