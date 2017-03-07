Yasiel Puig Had $500,000 Worth Of Jewelry Stolen From His Home

Yasiel Puig’s rough last 12 months continued as a reported $500,000 in jewelry was stolen from his home while he was in Arizona for spring training. The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder struggled mightily on the field last year and things off of it clearly aren’t going great either.

Among the items thieves made off with were three “high end” Rolex watches and a number of other expensive pieces of jewelry. Puig is often sporting flashy jewelry and watches in photographs, which probably tipped robbers off to his status as a solid target.

Con lo mejor de lo mejores del #reggeton @jowellgram mi Brother sigue con tus triunfos y Dios te siga bendiciendo un gusto haberlo conocido #dominicana #musicalatina A post shared by @yasielpuig (@yasielpuig) on Feb 7, 2016 at 1:19am PST

Puig is just the latest in a long line of celebrities to be targeted in high-profile robberies. TMZ lists Alanis Morissette, Derek Fisher and Cesar Milan as those who have been targeted in 2017 alone.

The 26-year-old Puig had a disappointing 2016 on the field, as he played in 104 games, while hitting .263 with 11 home runs and 45 RBI. He was sent down to Triple-A at one point and the Dodgers did everything they could to trade him, but to no avail.

This year it’s unlikely the Dodgers will be patient with the Cuban right fielder. He’s owed $14 million over the next two seasons before hitting free agency in 2019, and Los Angeles could opt to either trade him and eat a ton of salary, or just cut him loose. The team has enough talent that it won’t need to find a spot for him.

At least Puig is making enough dough to replace all that bling he just lost.