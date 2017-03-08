Barcelona Scored Three Goals In Seven Minutes To Complete Insane Comeback Against PSG

Barcelona pulled off the impossible on Wednesday, coming back to defeat Paris Saint-Germain 6-5 on aggregate to advance in the Champions League. Barça lost the first leg 4-0 but returned home to Camp Nou and somehow managed a ridiculous, furious comeback to win late.

In the 87th minute, Barcelona led the match 3-1, but trailed 5-3 on aggregate, and PSG held the tie-breaker with an away goal. So the five-time Champions League winners needed three goals in what would amount to roughly seven minutes of game time when five minutes of stoppage time were added. Somehow, they did it.

Watch:

The first goal came from a Neymar free kick in the 88th minute, then Neymar banged home a penalty kick in the 91st minute. That tied things at 5-5 on aggregate, but PSG still held the all-important tie-breaker. The only way for Barcelona to advance was to somehow find another goal. Sergi Roberto answered that call, punching home a volley in the 95th minute and sending the home fans into a frenzy.

It was truly an unbelievable comeback and quite possibly the biggest meltdown I’ve ever seen from a team. This is far worse than the Atlanta Falcons leading by 25 with 17 minutes to go in the Super Bowl and losing.

Three goals in seven minutes of game time is crazy at any time in soccer. When it comes with a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals on the line it’s even more ridiculous.