Brandon Marshall Joining Odell Beckham Would Give Giants Best Receiving Corps Looking for Their First Playoff Win

Brandon Marshall has agreed to a two-year deal with the Giants, according to Newsday. That move would keep Marshall in the New York market, and pair the 6-time pro bowl receiver with Odell Beckham, Jr. Marshall is the most prominent wide receiver never to appear in a playoff game (Andre Johnson went 9 seasons before his first appearance), as his teams have come up just short on multiple occasions in Denver, Chicago, and two years ago with the Jets.

Beckham, meanwhile, caught heat from commentators like Jon Gruden early in the year when struggling for never having been in a playoff game. Then, there might have been a little bit of talk about a boat trip before a playoff loss at Green Bay.

So, the two will see if they can break through that barrier together now. In terms of a team bringing an established star in to join a young star wide receiver, it’s up there. A 33-year-old James Lofton going to the Bills, when they already had Andre Reed, comes to mind. Plenty of other situations saw a team draft a star while having a veteran Hall of Famer (Cris Carter/Randy Moss, for example), or combined two veterans (Jerry Rice joining Tim Brown in Oakland), but this is probably the closest thing to the Lofton/Reed combination move.

That move pre-dated a run by the Bills to four straight Super Bowls. The Giants can only hope for such success by bringing in Marshall to join the emotional Beckham.