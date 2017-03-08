USA Today Sports

Bruce Chen Wore Decidedly Nonathletic-Looking Athletic Shoes During World Baseball Classic

Baseball

Bruce Chen last pitched in the majors in 2015 for the Cleveland Indians. On Tuesday he started and threw 49 pitches for China in a World Baseball Classic game against Cuba. Chen surrendered 3 hits and 0 runs in 2.2 innings and he did it while wearing funny-looking sneakers. They look like the folks behind the Chef Curry 2 designed something that can be used to walk the dog directly after attending a funeral. That’s my attempt at a Bruce Chen shoe joke. What is yours?

