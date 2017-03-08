Bruce Chen Wore Decidedly Nonathletic-Looking Athletic Shoes During World Baseball Classic

Bruce Chen last pitched in the majors in 2015 for the Cleveland Indians. On Tuesday he started and threw 49 pitches for China in a World Baseball Classic game against Cuba. Chen surrendered 3 hits and 0 runs in 2.2 innings and he did it while wearing funny-looking sneakers. They look like the folks behind the Chef Curry 2 designed something that can be used to walk the dog directly after attending a funeral. That’s my attempt at a Bruce Chen shoe joke. What is yours?
Latest Leads
4m
Tim Tebow Hit By Pitch, Immediately Doubled Off First
Tim Tebow has done it all in his first official Spring Training game. First he struck out looking, then he grounded into a double play with (…)
19m
GM Scot McCloughan Is No Longer Involved In Washington's Decision Making
Scot McCloughan is not involved in Washington’s free agency plans.
45m
VIDEO: Tim Tebow Gets "Standing Ovation" After Grounding Into Spring Training Double Play
Tim Tebow came up with the bases loaded and no outs during his Grapefruit League debut on Wednesday. He proceeded to ground into a (…)
1hr
1hr
WATCH: Tim Tebow Strikes Out Looking In First Spring At Bat
Tim Tebow struck out looking in his first at bat of the spring.
1hr
3hr
3hr
An Early Look at Masters Odds: Spieth, Johnson, McIlroy Lead the Way
It’s getting closer!
Comments