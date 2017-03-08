DeMarcus Cousins Has Sworn at Fans in Multiple Cities This Week

DeMarcus Cousins is averaging 21 points and 14 rebounds in 6 games with the New Orleans Pelicans. The team is 1-5 in those games, plus a win while Cousins was suspended by the league for a game for having too many technical fouls. While basketball results have been lacking, the Pelicans did get a guy who is interacting with the fans with increasing frequency.

On Monday, during or after a 5-point loss to the Jazz, Cousins responded to a fan who suggested he was soft. Cousins responded with “sit your fat ass down.”

On Sunday, during the Pelicans only win with Cousins since acquiring him, Cousins told another mouthy fan to “suck a dick bitch.”

Don’t think for a second that it was just the fans bothering Boogie on Sunday at Staples Center. Apparently, the Lakers bench – his almost teammates! – were also getting interactive with the Pelicans All-Star.