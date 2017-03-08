Elementary School Students to Rob Gronkowski: "Chug It, Chug It, Chug It!"

NFL USA Today Sports

Rob Gronkowksi was out inspiring hearts and minds in Massachusetts on Tuesday, which is a good thing. His face time with students at an elementary school went to a predictable place: with fresh-faced youngsters chanting for Gronk to chug something and spike the bottle. He didn’t disappoint. He never does.

