Elementary School Students to Rob Gronkowski: "Chug It, Chug It, Chug It!"

Elementary students cheer "chug it" for @RobGronkowski to drink his water in Turners Falls. He obviously finished with a spike. pic.twitter.com/fmzdqSvQQv — Amanda Keane (@AmandaKeaneNews) March 7, 2017

Rob Gronkowksi was out inspiring hearts and minds in Massachusetts on Tuesday, which is a good thing. His face time with students at an elementary school went to a predictable place: with fresh-faced youngsters chanting for Gronk to chug something and spike the bottle. He didn’t disappoint. He never does.