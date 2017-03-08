Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Dating

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly been dating quietly for the last few months. Yes, it’s a match made in 2003 heaven, as the two former superstars were in Los Angeles this past weekend and have connected over all the things they have in common.

Rodriguez is 41, has two kids and has been divorced once, while the 47-year-old Lopez is a three-time divorcee who has two kids of her own. A-Rod was just in the news as he expanded his role with Fox Sports to become a full-time contributor to its MLB coverage. Meanwhile, Lopez has a TV show I’ve never heard of called “Shades of Blue” and is also in the middle of a 72-show deal with The Axis at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas.

So these are two busy people with a history of high-profile failed relationships, who have apparently found time for each other. Good luck to them.