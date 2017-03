The plane carrying Michigan’s basketball team to the Big Ten Tournament in Washington, DC was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon, the university announced in a statement. High winds caused the takeoff to be aborted and the plane slid off the runway after braking violently.

All aboard were safely evacuated and there were no injuries.

Scariest moment of my life but we're all good. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/3GGd2Rw5no — Tyler Davis (@tylerjdavis2) March 8, 2017

Scary attempt to get to DC but everyone is alright pic.twitter.com/gC4nJBxUDw — Matt Shepard (@ShepMatt) March 8, 2017

The Wolverines, who play Illinois at noon on Thursday, are calling an audible on their travel plans.