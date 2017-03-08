Pro Wrestlers Pay Tribute to "The Outlaw" Ron Bass

“The Outlaw” Ron Bass, whose real name was Ronald Heard, died on Tuesday at the age of 68. According to PW Insider, he suffered a burst appendix, but did not realize this was the case and took over a week to get it checked out. WWE has released a statement, going through his history as a professional wrestler.

Bass wrestled in the NWA territories, including Jim Crockett Promotions and Florida Championship Wrestling, throughout a majority of the 1970’s and 1980’s, before joining the WWF in 1987. There, his feuds included the Junkyard Dog and Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake. Bass was one of the plaintiffs in the ongoing class action lawsuit against WWE pertaining to their handling of head injuries.

As news of Bass’s death emerged last night, a bevy of current and former pro wrestlers paid their respects:

RIP Ron Bass,he got in the ring with me for some of my first matches,now I realize how gracious he was to take that on. Only love4U HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 8, 2017

1st time I met Ron Bass

I said I don't know if it's nice to meet you,

You broke Dusty Rhodes arm & cost him NWA title. I was 33yrs old

RIP — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) March 8, 2017

Sorry to hear about the passing of The Outlaw Cowboy Ron Bass. Great guy and a real pro. Our former stars are dying too quickly, too soon pic.twitter.com/84ZJfFcrWY — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) March 8, 2017

I just heard cowboy Ron Bass died. To many of our friends are dieing. He will be missed great guy — Demolition Smash (@RealDemoSmash) March 8, 2017

RON BASS REAL THE OUTLAW BROTHER. HE ALWAYS IMPRESS ME. GOD BLESS HIM REST IN PEACE pic.twitter.com/MKy6t5KYK7 — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) March 8, 2017

If what I’m reading is true, RIP Ron Bass. A truly good man and friend who shared a love for Star Trek and cats with me. I’ll miss you Sir. — Stevie Richards (@bWoStevie) March 8, 2017

Oh my God Ron BASS passed away God rest his soul ! brother you're a good man I will forever be grateful to have known You! — Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) March 8, 2017