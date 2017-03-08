Pro Wrestlers Pay Tribute to "The Outlaw" Ron Bass

“The Outlaw” Ron Bass, whose real name was Ronald Heard, died on Tuesday at the age of 68. According to PW Insider, he suffered a burst appendix, but did not realize this was the case and took over a week to get it checked out. WWE has released a statement, going through his history as a professional wrestler.
Bass wrestled in the NWA territories, including Jim Crockett Promotions and Florida Championship Wrestling, throughout a majority of the 1970’s and 1980’s, before joining the WWF in 1987. There, his feuds included the Junkyard Dog and Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake. Bass was one of the plaintiffs in the ongoing class action lawsuit against WWE pertaining to their handling of head injuries.
As news of Bass’s death emerged last night, a bevy of current and former pro wrestlers paid their respects:
