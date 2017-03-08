Sooners Fans Support Joe Mixon, Hold Truly Remarkable Sign

Oklahoma fans outside OU pro day to support RB Joe Mixon, who will work out in front of… https://t.co/mbpn47Rr27 pic.twitter.com/1d4ehNi0Jv — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) March 8, 2017

Former Oklahoma Sooners running back Joe Mixon will work out for suitors at his pro day on Wednesday. Mixon, who broke four bones in a woman’s face with a punch in 2014, was not invited to the NFL Combine. He still has his vocal supporters, like the two pictured above, who are rooting for him to make use of a second chance.

Take a look at that sign. There is much to digest: from the rising phoenix to the oddly diverse range of hashtags to the claim that Mixon is the Chosen One. I’ll say this for it: it definitely has a point of view.

It’s also extremely detailed. Zoom in on the pile of ashes and you’ll find the words “Anger” and “Pain” amid the rubble. No matter what one thinks of Mixon, that’s an impressive bit of artistic nuance there.