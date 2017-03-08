Stephen Curry Handled the Dumb LaVar Ball Comments Perfectly: "I don't want to talk about that"

Steph Curry asked about some of the LaVar Ball comments: "I don't want to talk about that" pic.twitter.com/X7DWkZPbAI — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 8, 2017

Stephen Curry is a pro on the court, a role model off the court, and dammit if he’s not perfect in front of a microphone. Stage dad LaVar Ball got his name in the news plenty in the last few weeks by comparing his son Lonzo to the 2-time NBA MVP, so naturally, Curry was asked about Ball today.

You can see a sigh, then you hear exactly what you want to hear your elite athletes, your face of the franchise, your face of a major sporting apparel company: “I don’t want to talk about that.”

Controversy squashed.