Steve Stricker on Tiger Woods: "It didn’t really look physically like he was ready to play."

Steve Stricker and Tiger Woods have spent plenty of time around each other. The two have been partnered together on a Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams. They’ve also been vice-captains for the Ryder Cup team and the two have been texting quite frequently according to Stricker.

Ahead of the Valspar Championship where Stricker was on-site to announce that Jim Furyk will be a Presidents Cup assistant, he offered up his opinion on the State of Tiger.

“He’s working hard at it, but I don’t think he’s doing that well right now physically.”

Stricker watched Woods opening round in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic and thought Woods, “didn’t look quite right.”

“Just the way he was walking didn’t quite look right. He was walking really gingerly. It didn’t really look physically like he was ready to play. “Obviously he has to get his body right first before he can compete. Then it’s going to take some time I think for him to come back believing in his swing and trusting in his ability again.”

Woods’ return to the sport was short lived and after cancelling his media appearance at the Genesis Open no one really knows when, where, or if he will been seen on Tour again this season. It’s sad that Woods took over a year off from the sport and was unable to come back healthy enough to continue to play, but it’s even sadder to think that he may not be able to return to the sport at all if his body won’t let him.

