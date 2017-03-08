NCAAB USA Today Sports

The Big Ten Baby Race Was As Wonderful As It Sounds

The Big Ten basketball tournament is happening. They held a baby race. It was delightful. Early, but Purdue may want to lock that well-coordinated kid down to a football scholarship.

