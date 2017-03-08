Tim Tebow Almost Argued With an Umpire After Striking Out Looking at 3 Pitches

Tim Tebow stepped up to the plate 4 times in his MLB Spring Training debut. He reached based twice when he was hit by a pitch and hit into a run-scoring double play. He also struck out twice. The second strike out was particularly un-MLB-worthy as Tebow flinched at a breaking ball, seemed to disagree with all three strike calls and never took his bat off his shoulder. Tebow finished 0-for-3 with two K’s. Unofficially, Tebow accounted for 28 of 27 outs this afternoon.

It should also be noted that Tebow warmed up in the wrong on-deck circle before his first AB. He was apparently confused with a 6’3″ ballboy who is built like Tim Tebow.