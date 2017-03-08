WATCH: Tim Tebow Strikes Out Looking In First Spring At Bat

Tim Tebow made his spring training debut on Wednesday for the New York Mets and it went exactly as you expected it would.
Enjoy:
That’s not a great at-bat right there. Something tells me Tebow won’t be making the big club out of spring training.
