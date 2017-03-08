Tony Romo Out of Dallas, Texans and Broncos Seem Most Likely Destinations

The Cowboys are set to release their longtime quarterback Tony Romo, ESPN reports:

Cowboys are releasing Tony Romo on Thursday, sources tell @toddarcher and me. Let the Romo recruiting in Houston and Denver begin. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2017

The Texans and the Broncos are the places where Romo could go and have the best chance to compete for a Super Bowl immediately. Both of those teams have stout defenses; Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch are question marks for the Broncos. Brock Osweiler is bad enough that the Texans should strongly consider eating his guaranteed money.

Another dark horse that has been thrown around is Jacksonville, which makes more sense than it may seem on the surface.

Here we go…