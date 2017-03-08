VIDEO: Phoenix Suns' Gorilla Performs Heroic Dive to Retrieve Object from Court Mid-Game

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear sweaty animal costumes, like the Phoenix Suns’ Gorilla. The famous mascot’s quick thinking prevented serious harm from befalling his legacy during last night’s game against the Washington Wizards. The Gorilla employed a headfirst dive onto the court just in time to retrieve a wayward drumstick. He showed great speed, agility, and willingness to dive on the floor.

One has to wonder if Aaron Craft is secretly moonlighting as The Gorilla. Either way, impressive grit and hustle.