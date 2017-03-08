MLB USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Tim Tebow Gets "Standing Ovation" After Grounding Into Spring Training Double Play

Tim Tebow came up with the bases loaded and no outs during his Grapefruit League debut on Wednesday. He proceeded to ground into a double play, but hey a run scored! Tim Tebow made that happen!

Ron Darling noted it was the first time he’d seen someone get a standing ovation for grounding into a double play. I guess a standing ovation at Spring Training is whenever the people in attendance make enough noise for the microphones to pick it up because video doesn’t really show many people standing.

