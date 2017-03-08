WATCH: Christian Pulisic Scores First Champions League Goal

Christian Pulisic is good at soccer. That’s the real headline here. The 18-year-old American proved that again on Wednesday, scoring his first career Champions League goal for Borussia Dortmund to give his team a 2-0 advantage over Benfica.

Pulisic’s goal came on a sublime chip over Benfica goalie Ederson in the 59th minute. That tally gave Dortmund a 2-1 advantage on aggregate, and the team has since gone on to extend that advantage to 4-1. Pulisic’s goal gained the momentum for “Die Borussen,” as it turned a tight, 1-0 contest into a 4-0 rout. He also set up the third goal just two minutes later.

Here’s a look at the first of what will likely be many Champions League goals in Pulisic’s career:

PULISIC! What a finish, and what a moment to get your 1st career Champions League goal! @cpulisic_10 #UCL #BVBSLB https://t.co/GADtrg7qBT — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 8, 2017

Perfectly done. Twitter was impressed:

An 18-year-old American is bossing a UEFA Champions League knockout round 2nd leg. Credit to Tuchel for giving Pulisic the nod today. #USMNT — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) March 8, 2017

We already knew this, but Christian Pulisic is the real thing. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) March 8, 2017

Getting harder and harder to temper the Pulisic hype train. #USMNT #BVBSLB — Rob Stone (@RobStoneONFOX) March 8, 2017