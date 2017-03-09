Anthony Davis Injured, Pelicans Fall to 1-6 With DeMarcus Cousins

The DeMarcus Cousins experiment remains a failure in New Orleans. The Raptors beat the Pelicans, 94-87 and Anthony Davis had to leave the game with a wrist contusion after a scary fall in the first half. Cousins finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds and the Pelicans fell to 1-6 with Cousins in the lineup.

New Orleans is now 4.5 games out of the 8-seed and have fallen to 13th in the West with 17 games remaining in the regular season. I think we can close the book on the ’16-’17 Pelicans. So, who should they target in free agency?