Brandon Marshall Tells Mike Francesa He Should Bury the Hatchet With Boomer Esiason

Brandon Marshall tries to broker peace between Francesa and @7BOOMERESIASON. pic.twitter.com/fxqosmHtCl — Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) March 9, 2017

Brandon Marshall, who will be on the Giant next season, joined Mike Francesa for over 20 minutes on Wednesday. In the snippet above, Marshall chided Francesa that he and his longtime nemesis — backstories here — should have a reconciliation. Francesa again attributed their beef to “professional jealousy.”

Pressed by Marshall to come up with something positive to say about Boomer, Francesa hemmed and hawed before acknowledging that staying on the air for 10 years in New York City is a testament to Boomer and Carton’s success.

It sounds like Marshall could make this ceasefire his mission for 2017.