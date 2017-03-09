Brian Kelly Has Taken Up Yoga

Brian Kelly had a rough season in 2016. He’s making some changes. Per Pete Thamel’s profile in SI, Kelly has taken up yoga. He purportedly has shed 15 pounds and a pants size since December.

In the back closet of his sprawling coach’s office at Notre Dame, Kelly grabs an oversized black Lululemon yoga mat and unfurls it in the vacated space. His private yoga teacher, Roxie Sweikar, rolls out her smaller mat parallel to Kelly. Sweikar leads Kelly through an intense hour-long vinyasa yoga session, an up-tempo free-flow workout that includes a supported handstand. By the end, Kelly’s navy Under Armour shorts and gray T-shirt are damp with sweat. He has shed 15 pounds and a pants size since December, undergoing one transformation while plotting another.

Besides being a great workout, yoga energizes and relieves stress. If there is a college football coach who could benefit from being grounded, centered, and focused on putting out positive energy it is Brian Kelly. He does seem like an “oversized mat” kind of guy.

Perhaps the yoga will provide clarity and focus. Though, the Irish should improve next season via inertia. It’s rather improbable to go 1-7 in one-score games, as the Irish did in 2016.