Donald Trump Met With Harvey Levin to Discuss Booking Tom Brady on a TV Show

President Donald Trump had an hour-long not-mentioned-on-the-schedule meeting with TMZ boss Harvey Levin last week according to the New York Times. Based on the available details, it seems the main topic was Levin’s upcoming FOX News show, “Objectified.” The show will “feature interviews with celebrities who describe cherished objects in their lives.” One person Levin wants to talk about an object with is, of course, Tom Brady. Via the New York Times:

One of Mr. Levin’s ideal guests is Tom Brady, the New England Patriots quarterback and a friend of Mr. Trump, and Mr. Levin planned to ask the president if he would help secure the athlete’s participation, according to one of the people who described the visit.

The President of the United States is considered a legitimate option to help book an NFL quarterback on a talk show.