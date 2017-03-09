Houston Texans Had to Give up Second Round Pick to Get Rid of Brock Osweiler

Brock Osweiler is finally off the books in Houston, as the Texans managed to trade him and his horrible contract. The franchise found a willing buyer in the Cleveland Browns, but in order to make the deal happen, Houston had to throw a 2018 second-round pick into the bargain.

The Texans also sent along a 2017 sixth-round pick and only got Cleveland’s 2017 fourth-round pick in return. Basically this was a straight salary dump for Houston, who got $10 million in cap space from the deal.

This is an insane turnaround after the Texans went out and gave Osweiler a four-year, $72 million deal exactly one year ago today. The $37 million guaranteed the 26-year-old got made it an absolute monster of a contract. Then he went out and was awful on the field, completing just 59.0 percent of his passes for 2,957 yards, with 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions before being benched.

Houston now has the cap space to pursue Tony Romo or another free agent quarterback. Meanwhile, the Browns gained extra picks for their massive rebuilding project, and Osweiler barely makes a dent in their ample cap space. On top of that, they could afford to eat some of his salary while trading him to another quarterback-needy team if they so chose.

This trade illustrates how valuable draft picks have become in the NFL with the rookie wage scale. A second-rounder is enough to get a team to take on a massive salary if it has the cap space to handle it.