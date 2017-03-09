It Seems Everyone Is Taking Scot McCloughan's Side In Washington Divorce

Scot McCloughan was relieved of general manager duties by Washington on Thursday, but rather than just let him go, Daniel Snyder and company also smeared their former employee on the way out. It leaked that McCloughan had suffered alcohol relapses and had showed up drunk in the locker room.

Unnamed Skins team official told @washingtonpost McCloughan was fired b/c of alcohol relapses. Showed up in locker room drunk, report says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 10, 2017

Unnamed Skins official on McC firing: “He showed up in the locker room drunk on multiple occasions. This has been a disaster for 18 months.” — Hogs Haven (@HogsHaven) March 10, 2017

Even if those reports are true, it’s an incredibly bad look for Washington to be leaking that kind of thing. Information like that going public is a violation of McCloughan’s privacy and if it’s true the team should have been looking to get him help, rather than shove him out the door and air his personal business.

I’m not the only one who thinks so, as the football world seemed unanimous in its contempt for Snyder, Washington team president Bruce Allen and everyone associated with the front office. There was also a ton of praised heaped on McCloughan.

Here’s just a sampling:

Even if McCloughan was showing up drunk & team had offered help, the anonymous "he's an alcoholic" leaks are an obscene violation of privacy — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) March 10, 2017

And worse. If he has a problem, team shouldn't exploit it – if he doesn't, team shouldn't insinuate he does – to advance its own agenda. https://t.co/pikTCEPzFl — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) March 10, 2017

Vinny Cerrato's second Redskins tenure lasted eight years. This is Bruce Allen's eighth year. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) March 10, 2017

Scott McCloughan is not only an elite evaluator of NFL talent, he more importantly, knows how to build a team..a tough competitive team!! — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) March 10, 2017

Scot McCloughan is an elite evaluator of talent. True football man. No surprise those traits might lead to his demise in Washington — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 10, 2017

March 9, 2012: Redskins acquire No. 2 overall pick for RG3 March 9, 2017: Redskins fire Scot McCloughan after back-to-back winning seasons — Kevin Jones (@Mr_KevinJones) March 10, 2017

If it weren't for McCloughan, Skins would have started RG3 in '15. No back-to-back winning seasons. Risked job to make a stand for Cousins. — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) March 10, 2017

McCloughan's ex-colleagues in SF/SEA are furious. He's that well-liked. He owns his past. The struggle is real. But that building … — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) March 10, 2017

It's nice of the Skins to give McCloughan some time to deal with his family issues since he's a great guy and… what? Oh now he's a drunk? — Chris Kinard (@ChrisKinard) March 10, 2017

Fun debate: Was it messier when the Redskins fired their GM and accused him of being drunk or when they hired a bingo caller to call plays? — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) March 10, 2017

Clearly, Allen also lied last week, so why should we believe him now?

Reminder: this is what Bruce Allen said about Scot McCloughan on Nashville radio last week pic.twitter.com/idyPizQPI8 — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) March 10, 2017

Allen to me at the Combine: "I'm not going to get into all the personal stuff. Scot is more than a worker with us. He's a friend." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 10, 2017

Then there’s this:

Redskins Park was never going to be a healthy environment for McCloughan. Plenty of people throwing rocks at glass houses there. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 10, 2017

This series of tweets was incredibly ironic for Snyder and co.:

Workplace culture in Ashburn involves fridges of beer in almost every exec's office. The owner had Crown Royal muscles when he got Shanahan. — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) March 10, 2017

We want to play the smear-the-relapsed-recovering-alcoholic game let's talk about functional alcoholism among some current employees, OK? — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) March 10, 2017

Former pos. coach to me: "Bruce Allen brushes his teeth with Coors Light." What a healthy workplace environment to bring an alcoholic into. — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) March 10, 2017

Social drinkers of renown, Bruce Allen & Dan Snyder bringing Scot McCloughan to Ashburn was like hiring a gambling addict to deal at Harrahs — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) March 10, 2017

Dan slurped sassicaia, a bold Tuscan red, and finished it with a few Crown Royals the night he flew to Shanahan's:https://t.co/ZeIrE2y9MV — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) March 10, 2017

And now Snyder and company have opened themselves to lawsuits if it can be proven that they leaked the information:

👇🏾 plus alcoholism is a disability under ADA law and firing can raise issues even for at-will. The team needs to stop if it's leaking info https://t.co/aWBzv2xiGM — Adrienne Lawrence (@AdrienneESPN) March 10, 2017

And here we go. I'm all for Scot McCloughan suing Dan Snyder back to the stone-age… where Snyder will fit right in politically. https://t.co/3FlEacHyRm — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) March 10, 2017

It’s completely fine to fire your general manager if his conduct is detrimental to the franchise. It’s another thing to let him go, then leak the news that he’s a drunk.

Washington deserves whatever fallout comes its way from this situation. It’s an absolute joke of a franchise and continues to act like one.