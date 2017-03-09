If Jay Gruden is a QB Whisperer, Maybe the Redskins Actually Believe QB Doesn't Matter

Everyone and their mom thinks Kirk Cousins is leaving the Redskins, sooner rather than later, for San Francisco. As poorly as the Redskins have handled their star QB’s situation, they simply can’t keep Cousins. The risk of him leaving after next season for nothing is too great.

So they’ll probably trade him to San Francisco – by all accounts, the Cowboys will release Tony Romo Thursday, so the 3-way deal is kaput – and then the question becomes: What does Washington do at QB next year?

It can’t be Colt McCoy. Not if you harbor playoff hopes. Kirk Cousins guided you to back-to-back winning seasons – the first time that’s happened in 20 years. You can’t just dump him for McCoy.

Remember – Jay Gruden, Washington’s coach, was responsible for Andy Dalton’s best season in Cincinnati, and he turned Cousins into a franchise QB.

Of the QBs on the market, I’m passing on sullen, moody Jay Cutler, I’m not overpaying for Jimmy Garoppolo, and Mike Glennon made the most sense, but he’s reportedly headed to Chicago.

[Aside: You already know my thoughts on Glennon. He didn’t have a bad rookie year in Tampa in 2013, and it was actually as good as Carson Wentz’s in Philadelphia last season. Glennon’s problems were out of his control: Terrible roster, head coach (Schiano) fired, new coach brought in “his guy” at QB (McCown), team was dreadful, and drafted Jameis Winston. So Glennon’s done nothing in the last two years. I think he could have worked in Washington.]

Who does that leave? AJ McCarron? Case Keenum? Colin Kaepernick? Geno Smith? It’s getting bleak. Maybe Jay Gruden’s ego thinks he can turn Nick Foles back into the QB that Chip Kelly made him for one year.

Here’s the scariest thought: The Redskins don’t trade Cousins to San Francisco, keep him, and then make the playoffs, only to lose him in the offseason!

Sorry to start free agency so negatively, but that’s increasingly becoming a possibility.

Fear not, you have Jay Gruden, the QB whisperer!