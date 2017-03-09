Kansas Just Lost The No. 1 Overall Seed By Losing To TCU

Kansas just lost to TCU 85-82 in the Big XII Tournament, in a game the Jayhawks led by 12 in the first half. That loss will almost certainly cost Bill Self’s top-ranked team the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Barring a miracle the race for the tournament’s top overall seed is going to come down to Villanova and North Carolina.

TCU is now 19-14 after finishing with a 6-12 record in the Big XII, and the Horned Frogs have put themselves back on the bubble with a huge win. Kansas fell to 28-4 and won’t complete the double-title after winning the conference’s regular season championship for the 13th straight year.

Jamie Dixon’s first year at TCU had been an up and down affair, but he secured a signature win on Thursday. His team may be NIT-bound even with the huge victory, but it will certainly give the program momentum.

Meanwhile, the Jayhawks will rest up and wait for Selection Sunday to see what this loss cost them. They are surely locked in to a No. 1 seed in a region, but the top overall spot has likely slipped away. Kansas was looking to repeat as the No. 1 overall seed, as it had that distinction last year.